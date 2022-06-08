'Naked' Boston Man Wanted For Previous Offenses Nabbed At State Street

A wanted Boston decided to cool off as much as he could but chose the wrong place to do so.

Police responded to a report of a naked male at the entrance of State Street station around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, Transit Police said. Upon arrival, officers found the male, later identified as Vashon Roberts, wearing only his underwear.

Officers asked Roberts if he was okay, to which he responded by asking them if everything was okay with the officers. He also initially gave them a fake name.

Officers later discovered that Roberts was wanted for several previous offenses including assault & battery with a dangerous weapon and uttering false checks, police said. He was taken to TPD headquarters for the booking process.

