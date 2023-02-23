MISSING: Dorchester Woman, 61, Wearing Colorful Scrubs

Police requested the public's help to find a 61-year-old Dorchester woman, officials say.

Yvonne Gadson, of Dorchester, was last seen around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22 near 236 Blue Hill Avenue in Boston, according to the Boston Police Department.

Gadson is 6 foot 2 and weighs 150 pounds, police say. She was last seen wearing colorful scrubs and white nurse shoes, and has been diagnosed with mental health issues.

Police request that anyone with information about Gadson's location call 911 or call detectives at (617) 343-4275. Those wishing to remain anonymous may do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line AT 1-800 (494) -TIPS or by texting the word 'TIP' to CRIME (27463).

