Missing 12-Year-Old Last Seen Leaving School Holding Basketball: Police

Police are asking for the public's assistance to find a missing Boston preteen, officials say.

Adrian Nelson Gaines, 12, was last seen leaving the Young Achievers Science and Math Pilot School located at 20 Outlook Road in Mattapan around 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, according to the Boston Police Department.

Gaines is described as a 5-foot-tall Black male, weighing 80 pounds, with dark hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red sweater, black pants, and a white backpack, and was carrying a basketball.

The boy frequently visits Almond Park and Harambee Park, police say.

Police request that anyone with information about his whereabouts call 911 or the C-6 detectives at (617) 343-4742.

Information can be shared anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line AT 1-800 (494) -TIPS or by texting the word 'TIP' to CRIME (27463).

