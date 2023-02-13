MISSING: 11-Year-Old Roxbury Boy Who Ran Away From Home, Police Say

Boston Police are looking for a missing boy who ran away from home over the weekend.

Elshon Zahir Thomas, age 11, of Lower Roxbury, was last seen leaving his home in the area of Ditmus Court in Lower Roxbury on Sunday night, Feb. 12, Boston Police report.

Elshon is described as a Black male, between 4’5”-4’8," and weighing 85 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black or navy sweatshirt, light colored sweatpants and black sneakers, police said.

Elshon has been known to run away in the past and he is known to frequent the area of Dudley and Ruggles stations. Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police at 617-343-4683.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line AT 1-800 (494) -TIPS or by texting the word 'TIP' to CRIME (27463).

