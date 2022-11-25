Contact Us
Medford Man Hit Victim With 'Some Instrument' At Boston's South Station: TPD

David Cifarelli
South Station
South Station Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 38-year-old Medford man was arrested for attacking another person with an instrument at a bustling MBTA station in Boston, authorities said.

Hocine Lounici was arrested after officers responded to a report for an assault in progress in the lobby of South Station around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, Transit Police said.

Upon arrival, officers found one male victim with a laceration to his face and witnesses identified Lounici as the attacker. 

The two men apparently got into a fight before Lounici struck the other man with "some instrument," according to TPD. Lounici was taken into custody and taken to TPD headquarters for booking. 

Meanwhile the victim was taken to a local area hospital for a non-life-threatening injury to his face, TPD said. The investigation is ongoing. 

