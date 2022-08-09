Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop

Nearby Sites

  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
  • Middlesex
    serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
  • Essex
    serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
  • Norfolk
    serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Breaking News: East Boston Man Punched Woman, Bit Her Child During Revere Attack: DA
Police & Fire

MBTA Transit Police Detective Recognizes Robbery Suspect Month After Crime

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
The robbery happened at Downtown Crossing last month
The robbery happened at Downtown Crossing last month Photo Credit: Google Maps

An MBTA Transit Police detective used their keen eye and photographic memory to arrest a suspect behind a robbery that occurred last month.

Police responded to a robbery at Downtown Crossing around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 18, Transit Police said. The male victim said two suspects, one male and one female, stole his watch, cash, phone and wallet. An investigation was launched but no suspects were identified. 

However, a detective noticed a woman matching a description of the female suspect from the robbery on Sept. 7, police said. 

The woman, later identified as Kathleen Russell, of Boston, was positively identified as the woman involved in the same robbery Russell was then placed into custody and taken to TPD-HQ for booking, police said.

During this process, it was revealed that she had other warrants out for her arrest for breaking and entering and receiving stolen property and possession of controlled substances.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.