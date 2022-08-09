MBTA Transit Police Detective Recognizes Robbery Suspect Month After Crime

An MBTA Transit Police detective used their keen eye and photographic memory to arrest a suspect behind a robbery that occurred last month.

Police responded to a robbery at Downtown Crossing around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 18, Transit Police said. The male victim said two suspects, one male and one female, stole his watch, cash, phone and wallet. An investigation was launched but no suspects were identified.

However, a detective noticed a woman matching a description of the female suspect from the robbery on Sept. 7, police said.

The woman, later identified as Kathleen Russell, of Boston, was positively identified as the woman involved in the same robbery Russell was then placed into custody and taken to TPD-HQ for booking, police said.

During this process, it was revealed that she had other warrants out for her arrest for breaking and entering and receiving stolen property and possession of controlled substances.

