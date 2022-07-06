Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice
MBTA Rider Wanted For Exposing Himself To Female Passenger: Police

David Cifarelli
David Cifarelli
Images of the suspect
Images of the suspect Photo Credit: MBTA Transit Police

MBTA Transit Police are trying to locate a male suspect who exposed his genitals in front of a female victim and committed a "lewd act."  

The woman said this happened while she was taking the Orange Line between Haymarket and Malden stations around 1:15 a.m. on Friday, June 3, police said. 

Transit Police have since released photos of a person of interest and are asking for help identifying and locating the individual. 

Those with information should contact police at 617-222-1050 or text an anonymous tip to 873873.

