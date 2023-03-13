Mattapan Woman Slashed Teen's Face In Unprovoked Attack At South Boston MBTA Station: DA

A 35-year-old woman accused of slashing a 13-year-old boy's face open with a jagged soda can is being held on a $15,000 bail, authorities announced on Monday, March 13.

Monica Velez-Caraballo, of Mattapan, is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and disorderly conduct on a public conveyance in the unprovoked attack on Thursday, March 9, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said on Monday. The judge revoked her bail on an outstanding assault case.

Witnesses told police that Velez-Caraballo was wandering around the Andrew MBTA station bus stop shouting obscenities around 7:30 a.m. The 13-year-old boy was waiting with some friends when the woman — who he did not know — walked up and hit him in the face with a ginger ale soda can that had jagged edges, the prosecutor said.

The boy pointed out his attacker to police. Witnesses said the attack was unprovoked, but the Velez-Caraballo claimed the boys struck first.

“They started it," she said, per the prosecutor. "They threw a chemical on my skin, and it’s burning me.”

Though, police could not find any marks on her or any areas of redness. No one else said they saw the boys do anything to Velez-Caraballo.

Paramedics took the boy to an area hospital to treat the cut to his face, authorities said.

Velez-Caraballo will return to court for a pre-trial hearing on April 6.

