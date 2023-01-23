Mass General Worker Charged With Second Sexual Assault In A Week: DA

A medical assistant with a history of accusations that he indecently touched patients had another charge added this week.

Damien Knighton, 39, who worked at Massachusetts General Hospital, was arraigned on a second case on Monday, Jan. 23, the Suffolk County District Attorney said. Knighton was accused of similar accusations last week and was released on personal recognizance. A judge issued him held on $5,000 bail stemming from the new charge.

Investigators said a former patient of Knighton's at MGH Back Bay Health Center saw the report on Knighton last week and came forward with new accusations. He claimed Knighton on Jan. 12 took him to an exam room where Knighton asked him to remove his clothes so he could check his skin, the prosecutor said. Knighton examined his genitals and then left the room. After the doctor spoke with the patient, Knighton returned and asked him to return to the exam room and conducted a rectal exam that had not been ordered, authorities said.

Last week, a patient accused Knighton of rape, police said. This second charge took place before the alleged rape, WCVB reported.

Police asked any other potential victims to contact the Boston Police Department Sexual Assault Unit at 617-343-4400.

Mass General said it had placed Knighton on administrative leave following the first accusation.

"We have been made aware through news reports of the additional charge," the hospital said in a statement to WCVB. "We continue to cooperate fully with Boston Police as they investigate these incidents. As caregivers, we take very seriously the sacred trust placed in us by our patients, and incidents such as the ones alleged are intolerable in any setting, especially healthcare."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.