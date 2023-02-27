Man Who Punched Sleeping Woman Tried To Hide From Boston Police In Bathroom: DA

A 44-year-old Boston man allegedly attacked a sleeping woman over the weekend while her children were nearby, authorities said.

Dale Newman, of Dorchester, is charged with assault and battery on a family or household member and was ordered held on a $1,000 bail, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said. He must also stay away from the victim.

The alleged victim told police she was asleep on Sunday, Feb. 26, at her West Dedham Street home when she was woken up by Newman punching her in the face, the prosecutor said.

Officers arrived just after 7 p.m. and found her as she was leaving the apartment building with her two children. They saw scratches and bruises on her face, neck, chest, and arms. She told them that her attacker was still inside the apartment.

Boston police found Newman locked in a second-floor bathroom, the prosecutor said. They arrested him without incident.

The prosecutor said Newman has a history of violence, violating harassment orders, and intimidation.

Newman returns to court on March 24.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.