Man Who Jumped From 12-Story Roxbury Building With Dead Body Inside Charged: DA

The 37-year-old man who a police SWAT team had to rescue this week after he tried to jump from a 12-story building where a dead body was found now faces assault charges, authorities said.

Michael Perry is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, Dec. 14, and authorities aren't releasing much information about his case until then.

Police went to perform a welfare check on someone who lived at 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury, but officers said the person was dead when they arrived, authorities said. They called a SWAT team when they heard someone else inside the apartment. That person was later identified as Perry.

He threatened officers, and after a SWAT team failed to de-escalate the situation, Perry jumped from the 12th-story building but got caught on the window, authorities said. He hung there until officers went down to the 11th floor and rescued him.

Police took him to a nearby hospital for minor wounds.

Investigators have not released the name of the person killed or how they died.

