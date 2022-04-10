Contact Us
Man Shot To Death Overnight Near UP Academy Dorchester: Police

David Cifarelli
The shooting happened in the area of 38 Westville Street in Dorchester
The shooting happened in the area of 38 Westville Street in Dorchester Photo Credit: Boston EMS on Twitter/Google Maps

Boston Police are investigating after a man was shot to death overnight near an elementary school in Dorchester.

Police responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 38 Westville Street around 12:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, police said. This is in the vicinity of UP Academy Dorchester

Upon arrival, officers found the man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police at (617) 343-4470.

Anonymous tips can be sent to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). 

