Man Shot To Death Overnight Near UP Academy Dorchester: Police

Boston Police are investigating after a man was shot to death overnight near an elementary school in Dorchester.

Police responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 38 Westville Street around 12:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, police said. This is in the vicinity of UP Academy Dorchester.

Upon arrival, officers found the man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police at (617) 343-4470.

Anonymous tips can be sent to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

