Man Offered To Help Lady In Roxbury Carry Groceries, Then He Stabbed Her: DA

A Boston man who was wanted on several outstanding warrants was arrested and charged with multiple attacks, including stabbing an elderly lady in the chest, authorities said.

Ranlee Flores, 34, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault on Friday, Dec. 16, the Suffolk County District Attorney said. The judge at his arraignment revoked his bail on prior charges, which means he will be held for 60 days. Flores received a $30,000 bail on the new offenses, officials said.

Police were called to a home on Deckard Street in Roxbury on Dec. 8 after a 68-year-old woman said she was unloading groceries from her car around 5:30 p.m. when a man, later identified as Flores, walked over and offered to help, the prosecutor said. After they spoke for a few minutes, the man hit her in the back of the head with an object and began to attack her from behind, police said. She fought him off and later realized she'd been stabbed in the chest, authorities said. Responders took her to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Early Tuesday morning, Dec. 13, police responded to calls of a woman screaming along Harrishof Street in Roxbury. The 42-year-old said a man chased her and lunged at her as she walked toward Humboldt Street.

Boston police detectives said surveillance video helped them identify the suspect as the same person in both attacks. Officers arrested Flores Thursday. He had outstanding warrants for his arrest on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, destruction of personal property, and lewd and lascivious speech and behavior, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.