Man Killed In Late Night Mattapan Shooting; Another Seriously Injured

Crime scene police tape
Crime scene police tape Photo Credit: Pexels/kat wilcox

Authorities are investigating after a man was shot to death over the weekend in Boston.

Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Norfolk Street and Elizabeth Street in Mattapan around 9:14 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, Boston Police said.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police. 

This is the second homicide to occur in Boston over the weekend after a man was stabbed to death in Dorchester overnight Saturday. 

In addition, police responded to another report of a person shot at 136 Seaver Street in Roxbury around 10:35 p.m. Sunday, Boston.com reports.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he is said to be in serious, life-threatening condition, the outlet reports. 

Both investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (617) 343-4470. Anonymous tips can be sent to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

