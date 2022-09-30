Man Killed In Evening Shooting In Roxubry: Police

One person is dead in an evening shooting in Boston, authorities said.

Police responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 625 Shawmut Avenue in Roxbury around 6:05 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, Boston Police said.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (617) 343-4470. Anonymous tips can be sent to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

