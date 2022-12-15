Man Found Shot To Death In Roxbury: Police

Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a Boston neighborhood.

Police responded to a Shot Spotter activation in the area of 20 Kensington Street in Roxbury around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, Boston Police report.

Upon arrival, officers found an unknown man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police at (617) 343-4470.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

