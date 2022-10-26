Malden Man Guilty Of Stabbing Death Outside Of Boston Medical Center: DA

A jury convicted a 28-year-old Malden man of stabbing a 32-year-old to death after an argument outside of Boston Medical Center in 2019

Gerald Bowens was found guilty of manslaughter in the killing of Timothy Walton at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Albany Street, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said.

Assistant District Attorney Sarah McEvoy told jurors the two had gotten into a disagreement just feet away from the medical center on Sept. 18, 2019, when Bowens pulled a knife and stabbed Walton several times. Doctors there weren't able to save Bowen's life despite how quickly they were able to treat him.

Bowens pedaled away on a bicycle, and police arrested him several days later, the prosecutor said.

The guilty verdict comes after two days of deliberating. A judge is scheduled to sentence Bowens on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

