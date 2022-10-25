Judge Hands Down $30K Bail For Leominster Man Accused Of Shooting Into Dorchester Homes: DA

A Boston judge gave a Leominster man accused of firing a gun and hitting homes in Dorchester a $30,000 bail on Tuesday, Oct. 25, authorities said.

Yulial Cuello-Reynoso, 31, is charged with one count of illegal possession of ammunition from the shooting on Monday where bullets hit homes and vehicles on Quincy Street, the Suffolk County District Attorney said.

Police received a ShotSpotter call just before 2:30 p.m. near Quincy Street, where bullets broke windows at two homes.

A witness told investigators that they saw a white truck driving away after the shooting and gave police a description of the driver, the district attorney's office said. Officers also found surveillance video of a pickup leaving the scene.

As officers were investigating two bullets and a fragment they found on a sewer cover and a bullet hole in a Jeep at the corner of Quincy and Coleman streets, they spotted a white pickup truck idling nearby, authorities said. Cuello-Reynoso was behind the wheel and matched the witness's description. Police found live rounds and spent bullet casings in the floorboards during a search, officials said.

“This was an extraordinarily dangerous situation in which no one, by immense luck, was struck and injured, or worse," District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a press release. "This is the type of reckless conduct that imperils our community and our residents who, in this instance, were doing nothing more than dwelling in their homes in the middle of the day. It is outrageous behavior and it will be treated accordingly."

Cuello-Reynoso is set to return to court Nov. 30.

