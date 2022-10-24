'I Don't Have To Pay For These': Man Robs Downtown Crossing Shoe Store At Knifepoint

A Boston man is charged with armed robbery after police said he pulled a knife on a store manager over a pair of shoes.

Jason Johnson is accused of robbing the Downtown Crossing DSW in Boston on Sept. 29, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said. Police arrested him last week.

Employees of the store said Johnson triggered the alarm when he walked into the Washington Street store around 7:30 p.m., which indicated he had stolen merchandise from another store on him, police said. Johnson put on a pair of black Adidas shoes and left the box behind. When a store manager approached him, Johnson allegedly pulled a knife and said, "I don't have to pay for these," the prosecutor said.

And he didn't. He left the store with the knife in his hand and new shoes worth $269.98 on his feet, police said.

Store employees picked Johnson out of a photo array earlier this month and a judge arraigned him on Friday, police said. He was being held on a $1,000 bail, the prosecutor said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.