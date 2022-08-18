Hopeful Somerville Scooter Thief Caught Red-Handed, But Gets Free Ride To Jail

Police said a 38-year-old Somerville man thought he had an easy score Thursday, Aug. 16, when he saw a scooter latched to a bike rack at the MBTA Davis Square station, but his eyes were bigger than his brain on this caper.

Derek Roy was caught around 4 p.m. trying to cut the cable that secured the GTX Scooter to the bike rack by an officer who happened to be nearby, Transit Police said. Roy told the officer the pricey scooter belonged to a friend.

Unfortunately for Roy, the owner of the scooter walked up at that time, and he explained he'd never met him before. The burglary tools in Roy's bag didn't help his case either, police said.

Police arrested Roy on an outstanding warrant from Fall River for vandalism, officials said, and took him to jail.

