'Hoarding Conditions' Reported As 4-Alarm Fire Travels Upward Through Boston Home

A two-and-a-half story house fire has rapidly progressed from the basement to the upper floor of the building, officials say.

The fire broke out in the basement of the wood-frame house located on 105 Cushing Avenue around 1:15 p.m., according to the Boston Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived to see heavy smoke visible from the basement of the building, which is reported to have hoarding-like conditions.

A fourth alarm was struck around 2:05 p.m. as the fire began to travel across the roof of the building. Firefighters have used multiple bottles of air fighting the blaze as it moved up through the building.

The fire burned through the roof of the building, according to a Tweet from the Boston Police Department.

This situation is still developing. Check back here for updates as they are available.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.