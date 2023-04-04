Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Trump Surrenders To NY Court For Arraignment: Developing
Police & Fire

'Hoarding Conditions' Reported As 4-Alarm Fire Travels Upward Through Boston Home

Morgan Gonzales
Email me Read More Stories
Firefighters arrived at the scene of the fire to see smoke billowing out of the basement, but the fire continued to move upward inside the building.
Firefighters arrived at the scene of the fire to see smoke billowing out of the basement, but the fire continued to move upward inside the building. Photo Credit: Boston Fire Department

A two-and-a-half story house fire has rapidly progressed from the basement to the upper floor of the building, officials say. 

The fire broke out in the basement of the wood-frame house located on 105 Cushing Avenue around 1:15 p.m., according to the Boston Fire Department. 

Firefighters arrived to see heavy smoke visible from the basement of the building, which is reported to have hoarding-like conditions. 

A fourth alarm was struck around 2:05 p.m. as the fire began to travel across the roof of the building. Firefighters have used multiple bottles of air fighting the blaze as it moved up through the building.

The fire burned through the roof of the building, according to a Tweet from the Boston Police Department. 

This situation is still developing. Check back here for updates as they are available. 

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.