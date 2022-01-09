Girl Reportedly Shot In The Head In Boston (DEVELOPING)

Boston Police were on the scene in Roxbury where a girl was reportedly shot in the head, unconfirmed reports said.

The incident reportedly happened on Savin Street in the late afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 1, according to a Tweet from Live Boston.

Vehicle in sought in connection to the shooting was found Quincy Place, Live Boston continued. The shooter, however, was reportedly still at large, according to separate Tweets from @StacoS.

This is a developing story so check back for updates.

