Firefighter Hurt, 15 Displaced By 2-Alarm Hyde Park Fire: Officials

A firefighter is injured and multiple people are displaced after a 2-alarm fire ripped through a Boston home, officials said.

The fire was reported at 40 Maple Street in Hyde Park around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, Boston Fire said on Twitter. Crews noticed flames coming from the back of the second floor of the home upon arrival.

Everyone made it out safely, but one firefighter was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries, Boston Fire said. In total, six adults and nine children were displaced.

Fire officials estimate the cost of damage to be $250,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.