Fenway Park Assault, Battery Suspect Wanted: Police

A man received serious injuries from an attack near Fenway park, officials say.

The suspect attacked a man on Sunday, Jan. 8 around 1:30 a.m. in the Brookline Avenue and Lansdowne Street area, the Boston Police Department announced on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

Police are asking for the public's help to identify the attacker who is wanted for assault and battery.

Police request that anyone with information about the suspect contact detectives at (617) 343-4683. Those wishing to remain anonymous may do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

