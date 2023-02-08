Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Cause Revealed For Accidental Cape Cod Fire That Killed 6-Year-Old Boy
Police & Fire

Fenway Park Assault, Battery Suspect Wanted: Police

Morgan Gonzales
Email me Read More Stories
The assault and battery suspect
The assault and battery suspect Photo Credit: Boston Police Department

A man received serious injuries from an attack near Fenway park, officials say. 

The suspect attacked a man on Sunday, Jan. 8 around 1:30 a.m. in the Brookline Avenue and Lansdowne Street area, the Boston Police Department announced on Tuesday, Feb. 8. 

Police are asking for the public's help to identify the attacker who is wanted for assault and battery. 

Police request that anyone with information about the suspect contact detectives at (617) 343-4683. Those wishing to remain anonymous may do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). 

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.