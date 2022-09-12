Female Student Stabbed At Jeremiah E. Burke High School In Dorchester: Report

Boston Police are searching for a suspect after a student was stabbed at a high school on Monday, Sept 12, multiple news outlets reports.

The female student was stabbed at Jeremiah E Burke High School in Dorchester, CBS Boston reports citing Boston Police. Her age was not disclosed, NECN reports.

The stabbing suspect then fled the scene, both outlets report. The student's condition was not immediately known, NECN reports.

