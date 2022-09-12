Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Female Student Stabbed At Jeremiah E. Burke High School In Dorchester: Report

Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester
Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester Photo Credit: Google Maps

Boston Police are searching for a suspect after a student was stabbed at a high school on Monday, Sept 12, multiple news outlets reports. 

The female student was stabbed at Jeremiah E Burke High School in Dorchester, CBS Boston reports citing Boston Police. Her age was not disclosed, NECN reports

The stabbing suspect then fled the scene, both outlets report. The student's condition was not immediately known, NECN reports.

Daily Voice will update this article as information becomes available.

