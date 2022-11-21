Feds Charge Famed Bank Robber With Another Boston Heist

Federal authorities announced on Monday, Nov. 21, they charged a Fall River man who claims to have robbed more than 100 banks with a heist in Boston on Sept. 30. The prolific robber, who says he's the inspiration for a Ben Affleck character, faces at least one other bank robbery charge in Suffolk County court.

William Sequeria, 59, faces a bank robbery charge after investigators allege he walked into a TD Bank on Union Street and told the teller to "give me all the $100s in the drawer" and "give me all the money before I blow your brains out," the US Attorney for Massachusetts said.

Police arrested Sequeria on Oct. 5 after he entered a Citizens Bank on Boylston Street in the Bay Back area and told the teller, "Give me the $100s," federal authorities said. Investigators just happened to be in that bank when Sequeira walked in because they were there to alert the manager he was seen in the area and had been on a robbery spree, the Suffolk County District Attorney said at the time.

Suffolk County officials also suspect him of two other bank robberies in late September. Boston investigators Sequeria was behind the heists at a Santander Bank on Berkeley Street and an M&T Bank on Boylston Street on Sept. 27. It's unclear if he's been charged in those cases.

Sequeria faces 20 years in prison if convicted on the federal charge. Though he says he's spent more than 40 years in prison for his life of crime and robbery.

In a 2021 episode of "Caught in Providence," Sequeria explained to Judge Frank Caprio that he's robbed more than 100 banks during his lifetime and was the inspiration for Affleck's bank robbery character from Charlestown in "The Town." Though, Affleck, who co-wrote, directed, and starred in the movie, did not say if he based the character on anyone.

Sequeria's alleged antics are far less action-packed than they're portrayed in "The Town." In the movie, Affleck is part of a team of robbers who charge into banks wearing costumes, wielding assault rifles, and escape in elaborate getaways.

Sequeria didn't pull a weapon during any of the alleged Boston robberies, and he wore a windbreaker, the district attorney's office said.

