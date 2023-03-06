Explosives Found Inside Home Of Revere Man Charged In Federal Gun Case: Feds

A Suffolk County made facing federal gun charges over an alleged strawman purchase is now facing state charges after officials found explosive material in his home, officials said.

Cory John Daigle, 28, of Revere, was charged with possession of an incendiary device on Monday, March 6, the Suffolk County District Attorney said. He was released on his own recognizance with stipulations that he stays away from incendiary material and firearms while awaiting trial.

ATF agents and Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad techs raided his home on Proctor Avenue and found explosive materials, including a white powder identified as potassium perchlorate, a substance used in fireworks, ammunition percussion caps, and explosive primers, the prosecutor said.

They also found a black plastic funnel, glue gun, mortar tubes, blasting caps, and common fuses. Daigle told investigators he had only used the items to make homemade fireworks two years earlier, authorities said.

Daigle, a licensed firearms manufacturer, is facing federal charges that he sold guns to someone who he knew was purchasing them for someone underage, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said in January. The gun was later found at a shooting in Boston last year, authorities said.

Police also found a machine gun barrel and receiver; a machine gun bolt with no serial number; two short-barrel rifles, one with a machine gun conversion device; a machine gun conversion device with no serial number; and a semi-automatic rifle inside his home, the federal prosecutor said.

