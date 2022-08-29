Everett, Chelsea, Lynn Men Killed In String Of Fatal Crashes: Police

Several people are dead and others were injured in a string of crashes over the weekend that Massachusetts State Police are investigating.

Oscar J. Portillo, 53, of Chelsea, died on Saturday, Aug. 28, as he crossed the street on Revere Beach Parkway at Vine Street in Everett when a 2001 Toyota Camry crashed into him, State Police said. Responders rushed him to an area hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The 46-year-old Lynn driver remained on the scene, and authorities have not charged him with anything, police said. Officers are still investigating the incident.

Milton A. Maldonado-Lemus of Everett died Sunday in a single-vehicle wreck in Chelsea, officials said. The 22-year-old crashed his 2005 Nissan 350Z into the median on Route 1 near Route 16 around 2:30 a.m., which caused it to roll over.

Maldonado-Lemus died at the scene. His 22-year-old female passenger sustained minor injuries in the crash, police said.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

In Revere, a 28-year-old Lynn man died Sunday after he crashed his car into a light pole, State Police said. Officials have not released his identity.

