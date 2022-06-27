Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice
Drunk Boston Teenager Driving Scooter Wrong Way Strikes Police Cruiser

David Cifarelli
A discarded 9mm Beretta APX firearm was recovered from a passenger who fled the scene. Photo Credit: Boston Police Department

A 16-year-old from East Boston was arrested after he drove his scooter into a Boston Police cruiser while drunk, authorities said. 

The teenager was traveling the wrong down Helen Street onto Bernard Street in Dorchester when he struck the cruiser just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, Boston Police said. 

In addition, a 16-year-old passenger from Jamaica Plain fled the scene on foot. Police recovered a 9mm Beretta APX firearm with an obliterated serial number as he flew, police said. He is expected to face charges. 

Meanwhile, the operator of the scooter was arrested and charged with multiple charges including Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol. He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court, police said. 

