Drugs And Ammo: Suspected Trafficker Busted After Police Raid East Boston Home, DA Says

A 53-year-old Boston man was arrested earlier this week after police raided his home and found crack, cocaine, fentanyl, and drug-selling paraphernalia, authorities said on Thursday, March 23.

Ralph Gradozzi was charged with trafficking with intent to distribute and possession of ammunition without an FID card, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said. A judge set his bail at $7,500 and ordered him held on home confinement if he is released.

Boston police raided Gradozzi's Faywood Avenue home in East Boston on Monday, March 20, and seized 21.34 grams of fentanyl, 11.95 grams of crack cocaine, and 20.21 grams of cocaine, the prosecutor said. They also found a digital scale, several rounds of ammunition, and 20 shotgun shells.

Gradozzi will return to court on April 13.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.