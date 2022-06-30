Double Arrest Made In Recent Hyde Park Homicide

Two men have been arrested in connection with a recent homicide in Hyde Park, authorities said.

Pierre Valbrun, age 20, of Roxbury, and Jonathan Thebaud, age 32, of Brockton were wanted in connection with the shooting death of Trevor Sands on October 10, 2021, Boston Police said.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 22 Ayles Road in Hyde Park, where they found Sands suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police (617) 343-4470. Anonymous tips can be sent to CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

