Dorchester Men Charged With Killing Mother Of 2 In Drag Race Crash: DA

Prosecutors say they charged two Boston men with manslaughter after they crashed while drag racing and killed a 36-year-old woman and mother of two.

Sean Desiree and Damiel Griffiths, both of Dorchester, were racing down Washington Street at speeds up to 71 miles per hour in the early hours of June 11, the Suffolk County Prosecutor's Office said.

As they sped down the street, Griffiths' Infinity swerved to miss another car but accidentally crashed into the passenger door of Desiree's BMW, which caused both cars to lose control, officials said.

Desiree then careened into two other cars, blew through a red light, and stopped along Park Street, where he jumped out and ran away, the prosecutor said.

Griffith also his exited the wrecked vehicle, leaving his passenger, Jennice Sanchez who did not survive the crash despite the efforts of paramedics and the doctors and nurses at Carney Hospital. Sanchez left behind two children.

"Jennice touched many hearts and truly blessed us with her beauty and grace," a GoFundMe organized in her honor read. "An exemplary mother, daughter, sister, cousin and friend…she will be sorely missed!"

When police spoke with Desiree later at his home, he claimed someone stole his vehicle and crashed it, prosecutors said. But police discovered the two men had texted each other throughout the night leading up to the crash, officials added.

Investigators also learned that Griffith had alcohol in his system at the time of the crash that he apparently took from Desiree's home.

Prosecutors said they charged both men with manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, driving under the influence, and several traffic violations. Both men must remain alcohol-free. The court will randomly test them for alcohol.

