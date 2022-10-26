Contact Us
Dorchester Man Wanted For Indecent Assault Done In By Poster: Transit Cops

A train arrives at Broadway Station in Boston in 2021. Two girls said a man indecently assaulted them outside of this station in Dorchester earlier this month. Photo Credit: Wikimedia/Hutima

A 35-year-old Boston man wanted for indecent assault was caught thanks to a wanted poster created from information from two teenage girls, authorities said. 

Edgar Alonzo, 35, of Dorchester was arrested this week on assault charges that allegedly happened outside of Broadway Station earlier this month, transit police said. 

Two teenage girls — 15 and 18 — say Alonzo indecently assaulted them on Oct. 15 around 7:30 p.m. outside of the Dorchester station, police said. They reported the alleged incident to transit officers, and they created a wanted poster for the suspect's arrest. 

On Tuesday, Oct. 25, a transit officer noticed a man that matched the description the girls gave police walking outside of Downtown Crossing on Winter Place, authorities said. The officer arrested Alonzo and charged him with two counts of indecent assault and battery, officials said. 

