Suffolk Daily Voice serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop

Breaking News: Boston Man Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Dorchester: Police
Dorchester Man Injured 2 Officers After He Drove Into Parade Barricade: Police

Josh Lanier
Boston Police officer
Boston Police officer Photo Credit: Facebook/Boston Police Department

A 28-year-old Boston man faces several charges after he crashed into a police barricade Puerto Rican Festival Parade on Sunday, July 31, and injured two officers, authorities said.

Jamauree Haygood of Dorchester was arraigned on Monday on several charges stemming from the incident, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said. 

Haygood crashed into a barricade just around noon at the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Peter Parley Road, Boston Police said. Officers told him to stop, but he drove on anyway, authorities said. The impact pushed the wooden structure into two officers standing nearby. Responders took them to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. 

“This incident demonstrates the dangers our officers face on a daily basis while striving to protect the communities we serve,” said Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long in a statement. “I’m grateful the officers' injuries are non-life threatening and that they will be able to return to their families tonight.”

