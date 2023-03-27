Coach Bus Strikes, Kills Male Pedestrian At Logan Airport In Boston: Police

Authorities are investigating after a male pedestrian was struck and killed by a coach bus at Logan International Airport in Boston this week.

The incident happened on the Terminal B Lower Roadway around 5 p.m. on Monday, March 27, Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio reports.

Initial investigation revealed that the man was hit my a coach bus owned by Dartmouth Transportation Company in Concord, NH. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Procopio said.

No other information was released and the investigation is ongoing

