Christmas Eve Fire Sends Half Dozen Roxbury Residents To Hospital: Officials

At least half a dozen people were injured following a two-alarm fire that occurred at a Boston home on Christmas Eve, officials said.

The fire broke out at 314 Warren Street in Roxbury in the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 24, according to Boston Fire on Twitter. Upon arrival, crews saw heavy smoke coming from the first floor of the apartment building.

The smoke had reportedly spread to the second and third floors before the fire was contained not long after, Boston Fire said. Crews struggled to put out the flames because of below freezing temperatures.

About half a dozen people were taken to local hospitals for treatment, according to BostonEMS on Twitter. Their exact conditions were not specified.

No other information was released.

