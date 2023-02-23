Child Rape: Ex-Chelsea School Board Member Admits To Assaulting 12-Year-Old, DA Says

A former Chelsea School Board member will spend five years in prison after he admitted to raping a 12-year-old boy in 2021 after offering him a ride in his car, authorities said.

Henry David Wilson, 57, pleaded guilty to rape and abuse of a child, enticement, and posing a child in sexual conduct, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said on Thursday, Feb. 23. A judge sentenced him to five years in prison on the rape charge and five more years of probation on the other charges, the prosecutor added. Wilson must also stay away from the boy's school, avoid contact with anyone under 18, never work with children, undergo sex offender counseling and register as a sex offender.

The victim was walking in the Broadway area of Chelsea on June 28, 2021, when Wilson pulled up and offered him a ride, the prosecutor said. But instead, Wilson took the boy to a parking lot to have sex with him and filmed some of the assault on his cell phone.

The boy's family found out about the rape days later and contacted Chelsea police, officials said.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden commended the family and the victim for coming forward.

“This case involves multiple levels of abuse, including Mr. Wilson abusing his status as an adult and his status as a person of authority, particularly a person of authority over school children," Hayden said in a news release. "But more than anything else, it involves the abuse of an innocent child, and Mr. Wilson now knows the consequences of such conduct. The courage of the victim and the victim’s family was crucial in moving this case forward."

Hayden asked anyone who suffered domestic or sexual violence to call 911 or speak with SafeLink, a 24-hour hotline to help victims, at 877-521-2601.

