Child Porn: Sex Offender Had Multiple Devices With Videos, Images At Chelsea Home, Feds Say

Police found child pornography at the home of a 54-year-old registered sex offender in Chelsea, federal authorities said.

Lasall Johnson faces a charge of possession of child pornography following the search, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. Officers arrested him on Monday, March 20.

Police began investigating Johnson after someone using his IP address exchanged child porn on a peer-to-peer file-sharing network, the prosecutor said. Authorities searched his home and found six devices with the offending material.

Johnson was convicted of two counts of assault to rape in 1989 in Norfolk County. He served two years of his 20-year prison term, the prosecutor said. The remainder of his sentence was suspended.

He is a level-2 registered sex offender.

Johnson faces up to 20 years in prison with a minimum of 10 years if he is convicted of possession of child pornography.

