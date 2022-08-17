Chelsea 5-Alarm Fire Hospitalizes 2 Firefighters, Displaces 30: Report

At least six people, including two firefighters, are hospitalized and 30 are without a home after five-alarm fire ripped though a home in Chelsea, multiple news outlets report.

The fire started at a triple-decker home on Cottage Street in the overnight hours of Thursday, Aug. 16, WHDH reports. The fire appeared to have started on one of the house's back porches, the outlet continues.

Heavy flamers were seen shooting out of the building and multiple people were said to be trapped inside, Boston25 reports. One person was recused by ladder while everyone else was able to get out on their own, the outlet reports.

Overall, 23 adults and nine children were reportedly in the home at the time of the fire, according to WHDH. Two firefighters suffering from exhaustion-related injuries were taken to local hospitals for treatment as well, the outlet continues. The fire caused significant damage to the rear of the entire building.

“The entire rear of the structure was burning on all three floors," Chelsea Fire Chief Leonard Albanese told Boston25. "The porches are gone. And all companies worked aggressively to contain this to the building of origin.”

The fire remains under investigation.

