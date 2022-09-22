Charlestown Man Charged With Stabbing Rival During Fight: Police

A 25-year-old Boston man stabbed another man during a fight earlier this week, authorities said.

Hakeem Jackson, of Charlestown, is charged with aggravated assault with intent to murder stemming from the Wednesday night attack, Boston Police said.

Officials said Jackson stabbed another man just after 9 p.m. at 41 Polk Street. Responders took the injured man to a nearby hospital for treatment. Doctors said his wounds were not life-threatening.

Jackson turned himself into police without incident, police said.

