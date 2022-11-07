Brockton Man Shot Into Car, Wounded Driver Following Fender Bender: DA

A judge ordered a 24-year-old Brockton man held without bail after he allegedly shot a man Sunday night, Nov. 6, following a car crash in Brockton.

Aquan Hudson is charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and illegal weapon and ammunition charges, the Suffolk County District Attorney said. He will remain in custody pending a dangerous hearing on Wednesday.

Police responded to a Shotspotter notification in the 92 Westview Street area just after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday and found a red SUV idling at a stop sign with significant front-end damage and a driver with multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said. The man's injuries were so severe that police called in the homicide unit to help with the investigation, reports said.

Surveillance video shows the crash that happened at the intersection of Westview and Ames streets when the red SUV hit a white SUV as it waited at the stop sign. Moments later, the driver of the white car got out and opened fire.

Police said the shooter was Hudson, who has a long history of gun and violence charges, reports said. Massachusetts State Police arrested him Sunday nighter after troopers pulled over the white SUV.

Authorities have not released an update on the driver of the red SUV's condition.

