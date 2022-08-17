Boston Police Seeking Identity Of Man Who Tried Raping Woman In Hyde Park

The Boston Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in connection with an attempted rape of a woman in Hyde Park.

The incident happened in the area of 800 Hyde Park Avenue around 2:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, Boston Police said. Police did not release any other information in efforts to protect the identity of the woman.

The department has since released images of the suspected male and are asking anyone with information to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (617) 343-4400.

Anonymous tips can be sent to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1(800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Anyone who believes they have been a victim of sexual assault and has yet to report it can contact the Boston Area Rape Crisis Center (BARCC) at 1 (800) 841-8371. More information is also available online.

