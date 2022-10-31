Boston Police Officer Arrested, Suspended For Domestic Violence: Police

A Boston Police Officer has been arrested for a domestic violence incident over the weekend, authorities said.

Officer Roselyn LaCroix was arrested for destruction of personal property and threats following an incident with a family member around 2:41 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, Boston Police report. LaCroix has been with the department since 2006.

“The Boston Police Department takes all allegations of domestic violence by employees seriously and will fully investigate in conjunction with the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office,” said Commissioner Michael Cox.

LaCroix was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation, police said. She will be arraigned in the Dorchester District Court, police said.

