Boston Police Looking For Van Wanted In Commonwealth Kidnapping (DEVELOPING)

Boston Police are seeking the public's help in finding a van wanted for a reported kidnapping of an 8-year-old child, NBC Boston reports.

The kidnapping happened at 700 Commonwealth Avenue around 1:10 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, police said.

Police said the van is a possible gray Mercedes Van with a white ventilation bubble on the roof and several stickers on the bumper, including a yellow oval sticker.

The investigation is ongoing. More information will be released once it becomes available.

