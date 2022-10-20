Boston Police Looking For Suspect Who Stabbed Jean McGuire At Franklin Park

Boston Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect wanted for stabbing Boston civil rights activist Jean McQuire at Franklin Park last week.

The 91-year-old was stabbed multiple times while walking her dog in the area of 25 near White Stadium around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, Boston Police said.

She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries where she was later released. It is believed that her attacker also sustained injuries, according to police.

Police have since released surveillance images of the alleged stabber and are asking anyone who believes they recognize the suspect to contact them. People can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

