Boston Police ID Man Shot In The Head In Mattapan

Boston police say they have identified the man who was shot and killed last week in Mattapan.

Jahieem Gist-Vailes, 21, died on Thursday, July 21, after being shot in the head near 14 Orlando Street, Boston Police said. He was dead when officers arrived on the scene, officials added. They did not say if Gist-Vailes was a local resident.

Police are still searching for the person responsible for the slaying.

Investigators ask anyone with information to contact homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-494-TIPS to leave an anonymous tip.

