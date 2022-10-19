Boston Men Busted Carrying Ghost Gun, Stolen Pistol From Ga Held Without Bond: DA

Two men arrested this week on several weapons charges are being held without bail pending a dangerous hearing set for Thursday, Oct. 20.

Terrance Potter, 20, faces charges of illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, possession of a high-capacity weapon, and trespassing, the Suffolk County District Attorney said. Mekhi Young, 18, is charged with illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, receiving stolen property over $1200, and trespassing, the prosecutor said.

Police said they spotted the men while on patrol in the Orchard Park housing community on Oct. 18 when they saw the men in heavy coats and balaclava-style masks. When officers confronted the men, they ran with both throwing away objects as they bolted, police said.

In the area where Potter threw something, officers found a loaded and chambered 9mm ghost gun, authorities said. Investigators found in the area where Young ran a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson that someone reported stolen out of Columbus, Ga., in Nov. 2020, police said.

“We see many guns on Boston streets originating in Georgia, and of course, ghost guns are a major concern here and across the nation," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. "This incident provides yet another example of the persistent problem of illegal guns in our neighborhoods."

