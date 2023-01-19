Boston Man With 15-Page Arrest Record Charged With Rape At Hotel: DA

A 49-year-old Boston man with a long criminal record now faces violent rape charges stemming from an incident in a hotel earlier this week, authorities said.

Herbert Jones faces charges of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated rape, two counts of assault and battery, and threats, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said. Jones was out on bail from an existing charge, so the judge revoked it for 60 days and added a $50,000 bail once that pre-trial lock-up runs out, the prosecutor said.

Police responded to the Doubletree Hotel on Washington Street around 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, after a man called them to say his ex-girlfriend was in danger in one of the rooms there, the prosecutor said. When officers arrived at the fourth-floor room, they found the woman crying, sweating, and breathing heavily.

She told them that Jones, who was in the room, was holding her against her will and forced her to call her ex to demand money, authorities said. She said Jones raped her and punched him in the face several times.

Police took her to Mass General for treatment.

Jones is well-known to the police. He has an arrest record that is 15 pages long, the prosecutor said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.