Boston Man Faces Life In Prison In Alleged Fatal South End Shooting: DA

A 24-year-old Boston man was arraigned on second-degree murder charges stemming from the shooting death of a man in August, authorities said.

Alexander Nunez was ordered held without bail on Thursday, Dec. 15, following the grand jury's decision, the Suffolk County District Attorney said. Nunez turned himself over to police earlier this week.

Investigators said Nunez shot and killed 28-year-old Dion Ruiz in South End on August 13 after attending a birthday party on West Dedham Street.

Police gave the following description of events leading up to the shooting:

(Nunez) left the party and drove his car to the point where West Dedham Street intersects with the Villa Victoria housing complex. Nunez then left the idling car and walked into the Villa Victoria parking lot. As he was returning to his car, Dion Ruiz ran from the complex’s entry area holding a pistol. As Ruiz passed Nunez, Nunez reached into his fanny pack, withdrew a 9mm pistol and fired five rounds, two into Ruiz’s back. Ruiz did not fire his gun.

Nunez faces a life sentence with the possibility of parole if convicted of second-degree murder.

