Boston Man Admits To Stomping Man To Death During Robbery: DA

A 26-year-old Boston man pleaded guilty to stomping a drug dealer to death in 2017 during an armed robbery, authorities announced.

Thomas Isaac, 26, was sentenced to 19 to 20 years in prison on charges of manslaughter and armed robbery, the Suffolk County District Attorney announced on Monday, Jan. 23. He's been held with bail since his arrest in 2017, and his prison sentence will begin immediately.

The prosecutor said Isaac went to Nelson Torres-Santa's Bowdoin Street apartment on Nov. 5, 2017, with his girlfriend so she could buy drugs. Once his girlfriend was inside, Isaac forced his way in and attacked Torres-Santa. He punched the 55-year-old and beat him with an electric guitar until he fell on the ground, authorities said. Then he began stomping on the man.

Isaac stole some electronics from Torres-Santa's home and ran away. Authorities found his body more than a week later when someone called for a wellness check, police said.

